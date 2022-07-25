Lovlina Borgohain shared a detailed statement on Twitter accusing the authorities of mental harassment, alleging that one of her coaches has been refused entry to the Commonwealth Games village in Birmingham while the other one has been sent back to India
Olympic bronze medalist and popular Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain took to Twitter on Monday to share that she has been facing mental harassment ahead of the the Commonwealth Games. Borgohain wrote a detailed statement accusing the authorities of mental harassment, alleging that one of her coaches has been refused entry to the Commonwealth Games village in Birmingham, United Kingdom while the other one has been sent back to India.
Additionally, Lovlina took to social media to share the mental harassment has heavily impacted her training for the Commonwealth Games 2022. It is important to note that Lovlina Borgohain will be representing India in the 70kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which will start from July 28 onwards.
“Today with great sorrow I want to confess that I am facing a lot of harassment. The coaches who helped me secure a medal in the Olympics are being removed again and again, affecting my training and competition preparation," Lovlina Borgohain shared this note on Twitter.
Additionally, she shared, "One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji and she is a Dronacharya awardee. Both of my coaches have to plead to be included in the training camp and they are added quite late."
"This has caused me a lot of problems in my training and this causes mental harassment as well. Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurungji is not getting entry into the Commonwealth Village and she is outside. Due to this, my training has stopped eight days ahead of the competition. My second coach has also been sent back to India." She has said that this is happening to her despite a lot of requests she has made to stop this and it has caused her a lot of mental harassment.
"I do not know how to focus on the Games in this situation. Due to this, my last world championships were also ruined. But I do not want to ruin my CWG campaign because of this politics. I hope that I can break this politics and win a medal for my country," she added.
Meanwhile, boxing assistant coach Sandhya Gurung and sports psychologist Gayatri Vartak had been included in the Indian contingent just days before the start of the Commonwealth Games, news agency PTI reported. Dronacharya awardee Gurung is an assistant coach in the national camp and has been working closely with Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain. Notably, Vartak is a mental conditioning coach who worked with the Indian table tennis team at the national camp in May.
