"This has caused me a lot of problems in my training and this causes mental harassment as well. Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurungji is not getting entry into the Commonwealth Village and she is outside. Due to this, my training has stopped eight days ahead of the competition. My second coach has also been sent back to India." She has said that this is happening to her despite a lot of requests she has made to stop this and it has caused her a lot of mental harassment.