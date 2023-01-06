Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra appreciated the efforts of the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) which is keeping track of the health condition of India's wicket-keeping batsman Rishabh Pant. The BCCI is also sharing updates regarding the cricketer's health on social media.

Bindra suggested that the player should also be provided with psychological support as part of his healing process.

“Wonderful that the board is looking after Rishabh’s recovery. Must also provide psychological support as part of the healing and recovery process !," Abhinav Bindra tweeted.

Wonderful that the board is looking after Rishabh’s recovery. Must also provide psychological support as part of the healing and recovery process ! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) January 4, 2023

In the early hours of 30 December, India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant went through a horrific car accident when he lost control of the vehicle on the NH-58 highway before hitting the divider. The 25-year-old player was badly injured in the accident with cuts on his forehead, bruises on his back, and injures on his knees and ankles.

On Wednesday, Pant was shifted from Dehradun to Mumbai for further treatment of his ligament injury.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India has made all the necessary arrangements to shift India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant to Mumbai. Rishabh, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun following a car accident on 30th December, will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

“He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," the statement added.

Abhinav Bindra won a gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle competition at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The Olympian also runs the Abhinav Bindra Sports Medicine and Research Institute (ABSMARI) in Bhubaneswar, which is a physiotherapy institute with a world-class biomechanical and sports science laboratory set up for academic purposes.

(With inputs from PTI)