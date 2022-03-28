Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra receives Padma Shri award. See pics, video

Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra receives Padma Shri award. See pics, video1 min read . 05:39 PM IST
- The Padma awards for the year 2022 were conferred on Monday by the president at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Tokyo Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Monday received the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind. The Padma awards for the year 2022 were conferred on Monday by the president at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The prominent awardees include - Dr Prabha Atre and Kalyan Singh (Posthumous), Padma Bhushan recipients Victor Banerjee, Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous), Pratibha Ray and Acharya Vashishtha Tripathi.
The awards are conferred in three categories such as Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
These awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.
'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan. This year a total of 128 Padma awards are being conferred, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one).
The list of awardees comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards.
