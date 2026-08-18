How a private non-profit is fueling India’s sports medal tally

Sportspersons can receive financial support from both programmes, as well as other corporate initiatives such as those run by the JSW Group or Reliance Foundation. Among these, OGQ stands out for its enterprise, structure, focus, and finances. It is entirely donor-funded, and the number of donors has more than doubled from 172 to 390 in the past five years. At the same time, the organization saw a decline in donors at the entry level ( ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh), while donor numbers rose across all higher contribution tiers.