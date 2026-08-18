How a private non-profit is fueling India’s sports medal tally

During his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed India’s desire to host the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad, for which the country has already submitted a letter of intent to the organizers. The Olympic bid builds on the sporting and general infrastructure slated for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.
All of this puts India's sporting performance in the spotlight. At the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, India finished fourth with 39 medals. Nine of those medal winners were backed by Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), a private company focused on helping Indian athletes win on the global stage. Notably, the organization's financial spending now surpasses even the government’s own funding for the same cause.