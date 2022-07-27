Olympic medalist PV Sindhu named India's flagbearer at Commonwealth Games 2022

Olympic medalist PV Sindhu named India's flagbearer at Commonwealth Games 20222 min read . 08:00 PM IST
- Badminton ace PV Sindhu was on Wednesday reportedly named flagbearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games
Olympic medalist badminton ace PV Sindhu was on Wednesday reportedly named flagbearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, according to reports. An Indian Olympic Association (IOA) official told PTI, "Sindhu has been named as the flagbearer of Indian team for the opening ceremony." Incidentally, PV Sindhu was also the flagbearer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.
Olympic medalist badminton ace PV Sindhu was on Wednesday reportedly named flagbearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, according to reports. An Indian Olympic Association (IOA) official told PTI, "Sindhu has been named as the flagbearer of Indian team for the opening ceremony." Incidentally, PV Sindhu was also the flagbearer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.
Notably, a total of 164 athletes will take part in the opening ceremony which will be held on Thursday and a total of 215 athletes from India will be competing at the Commonwealth Games.
Notably, a total of 164 athletes will take part in the opening ceremony which will be held on Thursday and a total of 215 athletes from India will be competing at the Commonwealth Games.
Meanwhile, Indian women's boxing team head coach Bhaskar Bhatt has moved out of his room at the Commonwealth Games Village here to accommodate Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain's personal coach Sandhya Gurung, according to news agency PTI report. Bhatt has checked into a hotel nearby and Gurung has moved into Bhatt's room in the Village. "I have moved to a hotel which is a 10-minute walk from the Village," Bhatt told PTI.
Meanwhile, Indian women's boxing team head coach Bhaskar Bhatt has moved out of his room at the Commonwealth Games Village here to accommodate Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain's personal coach Sandhya Gurung, according to news agency PTI report. Bhatt has checked into a hotel nearby and Gurung has moved into Bhatt's room in the Village. "I have moved to a hotel which is a 10-minute walk from the Village," Bhatt told PTI.
The report further said that Bhatt, who took over the senior women's head coach's job last year, still has access to all the venues and the Village. The only change being that he won't be able to stay at the Village at night. "I have all the required access, so it's not a problem for me," Bhatt said. As per reports, under Bhatt, the Indian women's team returned with three medals, including a gold, at the World Championship in May.
The report further said that Bhatt, who took over the senior women's head coach's job last year, still has access to all the venues and the Village. The only change being that he won't be able to stay at the Village at night. "I have all the required access, so it's not a problem for me," Bhatt said. As per reports, under Bhatt, the Indian women's team returned with three medals, including a gold, at the World Championship in May.
This development comes in the wake of Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina on Monday had claimed that her preparation was getting affected due to the "continuous harassment" of her coaches. Following that Gurung was added to the Indian contingent just days before the Games were to begin, which resulted in a delay in her accreditation. Lovlina took to Twitter to share her situation and in a long social media post on Monday, said she was feeling "mentally harassed" as it was a struggle to get her coaches added to the squad. On her arrival here on Sunday, she was not allowed to enter the Village as she did not have an accreditation, triggering a controversy. She was checked in to hotel where the extra officials were staying.
This development comes in the wake of Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina on Monday had claimed that her preparation was getting affected due to the "continuous harassment" of her coaches. Following that Gurung was added to the Indian contingent just days before the Games were to begin, which resulted in a delay in her accreditation. Lovlina took to Twitter to share her situation and in a long social media post on Monday, said she was feeling "mentally harassed" as it was a struggle to get her coaches added to the squad. On her arrival here on Sunday, she was not allowed to enter the Village as she did not have an accreditation, triggering a controversy. She was checked in to hotel where the extra officials were staying.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)