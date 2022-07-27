Olympic medalist PV Sindhu named India's flagbearer at Commonwealth Games 2022

This development comes in the wake of Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina on Monday had claimed that her preparation was getting affected due to the "continuous harassment" of her coaches. Following that Gurung was added to the Indian contingent just days before the Games were to begin, which resulted in a delay in her accreditation. Lovlina took to Twitter to share her situation and in a long social media post on Monday, said she was feeling "mentally harassed" as it was a struggle to get her coaches added to the squad. On her arrival here on Sunday, she was not allowed to enter the Village as she did not have an accreditation, triggering a controversy. She was checked in to hotel where the extra officials were staying.