The Indian athletes, who were in Tokyo for the closing ceremony of the showpiece event of the Olympics, returned home on Monday.

"Athletics team is back from #Tokyo2020. Let's welcome them by sharing our #Cheer4India messages and encourage them for their future competitions," tweeted SAI Media.

They were greeted by frenzy and chaos at the airport where supporters jostled to catch a glimpse of their sporting heroes.

The athletes were welcomed by a Sports Authority of India (SAI) delegation headed by its director-ceneral Sandeep Pradhan, who was accompanied by the Athletics Federation of India head Adille Sumariwala.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tejasvi Surya met gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra at the Delhi international airport.

Chopra on Saturday had become the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the Games.

The most dramatic exit was made by bronze-medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia, who was seen greeting and waving towards his supporters from the sunroof of an SUV, which had several fans clinging to it defying all traffic rules as it made its way out of the airport.

#Tokyo2020 bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia receives grand welcome at Delhi airport on his arrival from Japan



"It feels great to receive such kind of love and respect," Punia says pic.twitter.com/2rtgYyNzgW — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

"We will try to do better next time, I had a knee problem," Punia, who had entered the Games as a gold favourite, said.

The athletes were garlanded and presented with bouquets on arrival and were applauded by the airport staff as they made their way out to utter chaos.

They were then whisked away for a felicitation function by sports minister Anurag Thakur later this evening.

"It is the first time we are seeing a reception like this, it is very heartening," said race walker K T Irfan, who competed in the 20km race walk event.

This year the Games were held with Covid-19 induced restrictions and all events were held behind closed doors.

About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in Tokyo Olympics. India had sent a 228-strong contingent for the Games, including more than 120 athletes.

The country recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).

Neeraj (gold), Bajrang (bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) won medals in the Tokyo Games.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.