They were greeted by frenzy and chaos at the airport where supporters jostled to catch a glimpse of their sporting heroes.
The athletes were welcomed by a Sports Authority of India (SAI) delegation headed by its director-ceneral Sandeep Pradhan, who was accompanied by the Athletics Federation of India head Adille Sumariwala.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tejasvi Surya met gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra at the Delhi international airport.
Chopra on Saturday had become the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the Games.
The most dramatic exit was made by bronze-medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia, who was seen greeting and waving towards his supporters from the sunroof of an SUV, which had several fans clinging to it defying all traffic rules as it made its way out of the airport.