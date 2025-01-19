Manu Bhaker's grandmother and uncle died on spot, in a road accident in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker's grandmother and uncle died on spot in a road accident in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri on Sunday, January 19. The accident occurred around 9 am on Mahendragarh Bypass Road after a Brezza car collided with the scooter on which Bhaker's relatives were travelling.

The car driver fled the scene after the accident, stated multiple reports.

Manu Bhaker's grandmother and uncle's death under investigation Upon receiving news of the accident, the police arrived at the scene, took the bodies into custody, and sent them to the civil hospital for post-mortem. As per India Today, the city police station in-charge, along with the police, is investigating the case.

"We got the information about the accident about a collision of a car and a scooty. Both the persons on the scooty died. We could not find the driver of the car at the spot" said ASI Suresh Kumar, reported TOI.

The tragic death of Manu Bhaker's uncle, and grandmother comes two days after the Olympic medallist received the Khel Ratna Award from President Murmu.

Manu Bhaker's legacy Manu Bhaker became India's first athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, during the Paris 2024 games. She and Sarabjot Singh won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.