India's two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of international wrestler Sagar Rana, said the police on Sunday.

"Wrestler Sushil Kumar has been arrested by a team of the special cell," CP Neeraj Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kumar's friend, who had been accompanying him since Rana's death, has also been arrested. The arrest was made from the Mundka area of Delhi.

The Delhi Police had recently announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for any information that leads to the arrest of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who was on the run.

Also, a reward of ₹50,000 was announced for Ajay, who is also on the run in the same case, Delhi Police officials said.

A brawl among wrestlers was reported on 4 May in which some wrestlers were injured and they to be admitted to a hospital and one of them died during treatment.

Wrestler Sushil is considered to be one of the most successful athletes in the country as he won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics, and four years earlier, he had brought home a bronze medal in Beijing Olympics.

Earlier, a Delhi Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Sushil Kumar, saying he is prima facie the main conspirator and allegations against him are serious in nature.

Fearing arrest, the international wrestler had moved the Rohini court in Delhi on 17 May seeking anticipatory bail, asserting that the investigation against him is biased and that no injuries are attributable to him.

In the plea, the sportsman showed his willingness to join the investigation and provide a “true and correct picture of the incident" to help the investigating agency reach a logical conclusion.

“It appears that the statement of the victims has already been recorded and alleged recoveries have already been made. No custodial investigation is required as nothing is to be recovered at the instance of the applicant," Sushil Kumar''s plea stated.

He further claimed to have no connection with the alleged firing that took place during the brawl, adding that the firearm and vehicle found at the place of the incident do not belong to him.









