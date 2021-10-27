The government of Oman on Wednesday added Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to the approved list of Covid vaccines for travel to the country. All passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at-least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine.

However, all other Covid related requirements/conditions, such as pre-arrival RT-PCR test shall be applicable for such passengers.

The approval will significantly ease travel to Oman for Indians who have taken Covaxin. Passengers who have taken AstraZeneca/Covishield are already permitted to travel to Oman without quarantine.

📢 COVAXIN has now been added to the approved list of #COVID19 vaccines 💉 for travel to Oman without quarantine. This will facilitate travelers from India vaccinated with COVAXIN.



Please see Press Release 👇@PMOIndia@DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/3lfXPrjHGc — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) October 27, 2021

The government of Oman on Wednesday added Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to the approved list of Covid vaccines for travel to the country. All passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at-least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine.

However, all other Covid related requirements/conditions, such as pre-arrival RT-PCR test shall be applicable for such passengers.

The approval will significantly ease travel to Oman for Indians who have taken Covaxin. Passengers who have taken AstraZeneca/Covishield are already permitted to travel to Oman without quarantine.

|#+|

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.