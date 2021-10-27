OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Oman recognises Covaxin Covid vaccine for entering country without quarantine
Listen to this article

The government of Oman on Wednesday added Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to the approved list of Covid vaccines for travel to the country. All passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at-least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine. 

However, all other Covid related requirements/conditions, such as pre-arrival RT-PCR test shall be applicable for such passengers. 

The approval will significantly ease travel to Oman for Indians who have taken Covaxin. Passengers who have taken AstraZeneca/Covishield are already permitted to travel to Oman without quarantine.

The government of Oman on Wednesday added Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to the approved list of Covid vaccines for travel to the country. All passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin at-least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine. 

However, all other Covid related requirements/conditions, such as pre-arrival RT-PCR test shall be applicable for such passengers. 

The approval will significantly ease travel to Oman for Indians who have taken Covaxin. Passengers who have taken AstraZeneca/Covishield are already permitted to travel to Oman without quarantine.

|#+|

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout