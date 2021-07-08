Oman on Thursday indefinitely suspended passengers flights from 24 countries, including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, as part of the Gulf nation's efforts to arrest the spread of the coronavirus.

The flights have been suspended until further notice, the sultanate’s official Twitter account for countering COVID-19 announced. The decision was taken as part of the country’s measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

The other countries on the list include the UK, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Sudan, Tanzania, South Africa, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Guinea, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil. The ban on arrivals from some of these countries has already been in place since April 24.

However, in another news, several countries have started allowing Indians to fly in for non-essential travel as the country continues to witness a decline in Covid-19 cases. Canada, Germany and Maldives are the three latest countries that have opened up travel for Indian citizens.

From next week, Indians will be allowed to enter Canada by taking connecting flights as direct flights remain prohibited till July 21. The Indian travellers will have to produce a negative Covid-19 test result taken at the final point of departure to Canada.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.