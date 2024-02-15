National Conference leader and former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the party continued to remain a member of the INDIA alliance, and what the party president Farukh Abdullah talked about was a reflection of what the cadre of the party felt.

The National Conference has been clear about the fact that it would rather fight elections on all seats, but sometimes for a bigger objective, small sacrifices have to be made, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said.

Omar Abdullah's statement came shortly after National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said that his party would go solo in Jammu and Kashmir in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Rejecting media reports of alliance with the NDA, the National Conference leader told PTI that they have no connection with the saffron block and neither they are going to knock on their doors in the future nor doors of the party are open for them.

"We have no connection with the NDA. Neither we are going to knock on their doors in the future nor our doors are open for them. Today, our focus is to stop BJP and for this we have informally discussed about the seat sharing with the Congress," Omar Abdullah said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir next week, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said, "We will also get to know how much development has happened in Jammu and Kashmir." He said the prime minister should start his theory of one nation, one election from Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah also said the Assembly elections in the Union Territory could potentially take place at the same time as the Lok Sabha election.

“I think both elections (assembly and parliamentary) will happen together…as far as seat-sharing is concerned, I want to make one thing clear that the National Conference will fight on its own, there's no second thought about it," Farooq Abdullah said.