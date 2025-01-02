Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed that he hopes the state being a UT is a temporary phase. And noted that the Centre should fulfill its promise of restoring statehood ASAP.

J&K got an elected government after six years in 2024 but statehood remained elusive as a hybrid model of governance kept hampering full restoration of democratic rule.

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir -- held after a gap of 10 years -- had many firsts associated with them.

The polls were the first since the abrogation of Article 370, the first for Jammu and Kashmir in its Union Territory set up, and the first since the outbreak of militancy in which cadre of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, a socio-religious party, participated.

Also Read | TMC echoes Omar Abdullah, decides not to support ally Congress in EVM row

It was also the first election in which one party almost managed a majority on its own, with the National Conference -- which ran a campaign on the restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir -- won 42 seats in the 90-member House.

BJP slams Omar Abdullah for failing the state The BJP on Wednesday alleged Abdullah-led government has "failed on every front" and existed only on paper.

"It has almost been three months that the NC government has been in power, but they have failed on every front. They have failed to keep their guarantees which they had mentioned in their manifesto like providing 12 free gas cylinders, 200 units of free electricity, 10 kgs rice, one lakh jobs and regularising daily wagers," BJP's J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur said at a press conference here.

Also Read | Omar Abdullah meets students protesting outside his home over reservation issue

Referring to the snowfall in the plains of the valley, including Srinagar last week, Thakur said there was "light snowfall, but even on the fourth day today, link roads are still closed".