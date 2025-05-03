Omar Abdullah meets PM Modi for first time after Pahalgam attack, discusses J&K situation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss various issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, officials said.

The J&K CM reached PM Modi's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence in afternoon to meet him.

The meeting between the two leaders lasted for around 30 minutes, officials quoted by news agency PTI said.

Notably, this is the first time that Omar Abdullah and Narendra Modi met following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, most of whom were tourists.

“Chief Minister J&K Omar Abdullah called on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various issues, including last week’s Pahalgam Terror Attack,” Omar Abdullah's party National Conference posted on X.

Omar Abdullah on Pahalgam terror attack On April 28, Omar Abdullah said the spontaneous public outrage after the Pahalgam attack is an indication that terrorism may end soon in Jammu and Kashmir and made it clear that he will not cite the massacre to push for statehood restoration.

In his 27-minute speech during a special session of the J&K Assembly, the chief minister, with his voice heavy with emotion, said “this assembly understands the pain of victim families more than any other”.

The day-long session of the assembly was called to condemn the killing of 26 people, mainly tourists, at Baisaran in Pahalgam.

“I did not have the words to apologise to these families though the security of Jammu and Kashmir is not the responsibility of the elected government. As the Tourism Minister, I invited these people to come here. Being the host, it was my responsibility to send them back safely. I could not send them back,” he said.

PM Modi vows retaliation Meanwhile, on April 24, Narendra Modi promised to “identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers” and said killers of Pahalgam will be pursued “to the ends of the earth”.

In his first public speech after the attack, the Prime Minister said India’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism.

In a rare speech in English, he sent the world a strong message.