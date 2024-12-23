Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday met students who were protesting outside his residence over the issue of the reservation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abdullah said that he has given them a number of assurances and the channel of communication will remain open.

"Today I met the representatives of the Open Merit Students Association. The beauty of democracy is the right to be heard & dialogue in a spirit of mutual cooperation," said the Chief Minister.

Abdullah added that he has made certain requests of them & given them a number of assurances. “This channel of communication will remain open without any intermediaries or hangers on," he said.

After meeting Abdullah, One of the students said, "We discussed the issues related to reservations. The sub-committee that was formed for it will work parallel and will solve it in a time-bound manner.