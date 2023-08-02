Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti bat for ‘justice’ as Supreme Court hears Article 370 case1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 06:22 PM IST
Omar Abdullah urges Supreme Court to deliver justice in Jammu and Kashmir, criticizes abrogation of Article 370.
The Supreme Court began hearing pleas challenging ‘unconstitutional’ abrogation of Article 370 on Wednesday - some four years after the Centre brought in sweeping administrative changes. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has urged the Supreme Court to deliver ‘justice’ and correct wrongdoings against Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, another former Chief Minister - Mehbooba Mufti - reminded that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had been ‘granted assurances under the Constitution’.
