The Supreme Court began hearing pleas challenging ‘unconstitutional’ abrogation of Article 370 on Wednesday - some four years after the Centre brought in sweeping administrative changes. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has urged the Supreme Court to deliver ‘justice’ and correct wrongdoings against Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, another former Chief Minister - Mehbooba Mufti - reminded that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had been ‘granted assurances under the Constitution’.

The Narendra Modi government had stripped the erstwhile state of its special status and bifurcated it into two union territories in August 2019. During the hearing on Wednesday, lawmakers countering the move had tried explaining their perspective of the August 5 events to the Chief Justice and other members of a five-judge constitution bench.

The five-judge bench had earlier said the hearing will be held on a day-to-day basis except on Mondays and Fridays

“The CJI and his associate judge also raised several questions...This is all about the Constitution. About the country's and Jammu and Kashmir's Constitution. Whatever happened on August 5, 2019 was against the constitution of the country and Jammu and Kashmir. We hope that the SC sees this from our perspective. We are talking about the Constitution and not its politics. This is a big issue for Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah added.

"Entire world is watching Supreme Court proceedings in Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir, despite being a Muslim majority state, rejected the two-nation theory based on religion and joined hands with India. We were granted assurances under the Constitution. These guarantees were not given by China, Pakistan or any neighbouring country," added fellow former CM Mehbooba Mufti.

Earlier at the end of July, leaders of various political parties from the region had slammed the BJP-led central government over delay in holding assembly elections. The politicians said the UT of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be run through a "remote control from Delhi".

