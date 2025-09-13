Omar Abdullah on India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match: 'You can't wish away what happens'

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday pointed out that India's historical reluctance has centered around bilateral cricketing ties, not participation in matches that are part of multilateral tournaments, adding, “you can't wish away what happens”. This comes amid rising calls to boycott the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup scheduled for September 14 after Operation Sindoor.

“Our problem has always been with bilateral cricket matches, and I don't think we have ever had a problem with the multilateral part of large tournaments... You can't wish away what happens. My part of the country has been the direct victim... We all saw what happened in Pahalgam. These are real concerns that we have," ANI quoted Omar as saying.

AAP says ‘how cricket and terrorism could go on together’ While accusing the central government of dodging terrorism for revenue, Aam Aadmi Party Delhi president and former MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned, "how cricket and terrorism could go on together".

"Sindoor of 26 women was wiped off. Terrorists targeted and killed them. Pakistani cricketers made derogatory posts about our sisters.How can our team play Cricket with such people? How can the Government do this? We used to say that trade and terrorism can't go together, that water and terrorism can't go together, that talks and terrorism can't go together. So, how can Cricket and terrorism go on together?" Bhardwaj said.

He added, "How can our conscience die like this that we are ready to play Cricket with Pakistanis so that BCCI and ICC can earn revenue, so that broadcasters can earn crores? This is very shameful."

Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi's wife speaks out Meanwhile, according to ANI, Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi's wife Aishanya Dwivedi urged people not to view the match tomorrow, saying, “I cannot understand this. I urge people to boycott this. Do not go to watch this and do not switch on your TV for this.”

"BCCI should not have accepted a match between India and Pakistan...I think BCCI is not sentimental towards those 26 families and the martyrs of the Operation Sindoor. What are our cricketers doing? It is said that cricketers are nationalists. It is viewed as our national game. Except for 1-2 cricket players, nobody stepped forward to say that we should boycott the match against Pakistan. BCCI cannot make them play at gunpoint. They should take a stand for their country. But they are not doing it," she said.