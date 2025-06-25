Subscribe

Omar Abdullah's bold stance: Willing to sacrifice CM chair for J-K statehood – ‘let them do it’

Omar Abdullah declares he would relinquish the Chief Minister’s position if it means restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Asserting that statehood is a right for the people, he challenges fears surrounding the dissolution of the Legislative Assembly.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated25 Jun 2025, 07:51 AM IST
Advertisement
Baramulla: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah poses for selfies with visitors at a tourist spot in Gulmarg, in Baramulla district of J&K, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Baramulla: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah poses for selfies with visitors at a tourist spot in Gulmarg, in Baramulla district of J&K, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said he has no objections if the Legislative Assembly has to be dissolved and fresh elections are to be conducted after statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

"I have read in a newspaper that statehood will be restored but assembly elections would have to be held afresh. Let them do it, who has stopped them," Abdullah told reporters at Gulmarg, the famed tourist site 52 kilometres from Srinagar.

Also Read | Omar Abdullah claims locals were ‘forced to help terrorists’ after NIA arrests

Abdullah, who was sworn in as the first chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in October last year, said that statehood is the right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I know where the story has come from. I know who planted the story in a newspaper here.... it was planted only to scare the MLAs. This statehood is not for any MLA or the government. This statehood is for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and we MLAs will not be an obstacle in it,” he said.

Advertisement

The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has promised the return of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Don't try to scare us: Omar

"If the MLAs are being threatened with the dissolution of the Assembly for the restoration of statehood, then do it. The day the state is established again, the next day we will go to the governor and recommend the dissolution of the Assembly. Don't try to scare us ... statehood is our right and give it (back) to us. Stop planting stories in newspapers, it won't work," he added.

Advertisement
Statehood is not for any MLA or the government. This statehood is for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

On June 6, Omar Abdullah, raised the issue of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at the flagging off of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden train to Kashmir in Katra, the pilgrim town in Jammu.

Also Read | ‘Pahalgam bustling with activity': Omar Abdullah shares buzzing scenes

“There are four persons on this stage who were present at the inauguration of the Katra railway station (in 2014). You had just won the election, becoming the Prime Minister for the first time. PMO Jitendra Singh was present then, and our LG Manoj Sinha sahib wasMoS Railways, and I was here as chief minister of the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” Omar said while PM was on stage.

(With PTI inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • Omar Abdullah emphasizes the importance of statehood over political power.
  • The restoration of statehood is framed as a fundamental right for the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.
  • Abdullah calls out attempts to manipulate narratives in the media regarding statehood and elections.
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Follow all the latest updates on Israel Iran Conflict here on Livemint.
Business NewsNewsIndiaOmar Abdullah's bold stance: Willing to sacrifice CM chair for J-K statehood – ‘let them do it’
Read Next Story