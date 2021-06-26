Omar Abdullah rejects Centre's timeline, demands statehood before polls in J&K

The National Conference leader said this is a demand of all the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir. "Not only Mehbooba Mufti but Farooq sa'ab also said that it took 70 years for BJP to succeed in their agenda of abrogation of Article 370. We won't back off from our mission, even if it takes us 70 weeks or 70 months or more time," the former chief minister, who also participated in the meeting, said.