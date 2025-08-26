Omar Abdullah says situation in Jammu ‘quite serious’ as rains wreak havoc, 4 killed; Chenab river crosses danger mark

As many as four people were killed, and over two dozen houses and bridges were damaged in Jammu and Kashmir due to the heavy rains in the state.

Four people have died in Doda district since Monday evening. A woman died in Gandoh on Monday and three deaths have been reported from Gandoh, Thathri and Bhaderwah, said DC Doda Harvinder Singh.

Besides, around 18 houses have also been damaged in heavy rains. There is no cloudburst but heavy rains have triggered flashfloods, he added.

Reports of damage to public and private infrastructure were also received from high altitude areas of Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Ramban and Poonch districts, the officials said, adding the real picture will emerge only after an assessment of the ground situation.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the situation in many parts of Jammu province was “quite serious,” and he will take the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the situation.

Life at a halt in Jammu As heavy rains pounded Jammu, almost all water bodies in the district, including the Chenab River, were flowing above the danger mark, submerging several low-lying areas and roads in the city and elsewhere.

The officials said the overflowing Modhopur barrage has crossed one lakh cusec mark and is continuously rising, triggering heavy flooding in several low-lying areas along the Ravi river in Kathua district.

The officials said water levels in the Taranah River, Ujh River, Maggar Khad, Sahar Khad, and their tributaries in Kathua, Basenter in Samba, Tawi and Chenab in Jammu are simultaneously rising and have already crossed the danger mark.

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways was suspended, and dozens of hilly roads were blocked or damaged by landslides or flash floods, the officials said.

The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine was also suspended as a precautionary measure in view of the rains.

Police and civil officials were seen repeatedly making announcements to the people to stay away from flooded rivers and shift to safer places.

The authorities have also issued district-wise helpline numbers and asked people to contact the numbers in case of any emergency for prompt action.

‘Situation is quite serious’: Omar Abdullah Omar Abdullah held a meeting in Srinagar to review flood mitigation measures at Jammu in view of incessant rains and directed the officers to maintain high alert and take all necessary measures.