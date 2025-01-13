Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for fulfilling his promise to hold elections in the region. He also expressed confidence that the PM would restore statehood in the near future.

“My heart says that very soon you (PM Modi) will fulfil your promise of restoring statehood. Today, on this occasion, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for coming here in this cold... You have a very old relationship with Jammu and Kashmir, we hope that you come here again and again, stay among us and join our happiness,” he said.

The two leaders attended a ceremony on Monday to inaugurate the Sonamarg Tunnel. The 6.5-km stretch, constructed at a cost of over ₹2,700 crore, enhances all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg.

The project is part of the 12-km-long Tunnel project. Along with the Zojila Tunnel, set for completion by 2028, the project is expected to reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km/hr to 70 km/hour.

Meanwhile the PM assured that he would keep promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir without mentioning the demand for restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. His comments came duiring a public meeting following the inauguration of the strategically important Z-Morh tunnel — soon after CM Abdullah commented on the issue.

“You have to believe that this is Modi, and he keeps his promises. There is a right time for everything, and the right things will happen at the right time,” the PM said.

The newly inaugurated Sonamarg tunnel will also promote tourism by transforming Sonamarg into a year-round destination, boosting winter tourism, adventure sports, and local livelihoods.

