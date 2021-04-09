Two days after receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Friday tested positive for the deadly virus.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister took to Twitter to share an update about his heath, saying that he is "completely asymptotic". Omar Abdullah is self-isolating at home.

"For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it's finally caught up with me. I tested positive for COVIDー19 this afternoon. I'm completely asymptotic," he wrote on Twitter.

He further added, "Based on medical advice I'm self-isolating at home and monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc."

Abdullah took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar on Wednesday.

After his vaccination, he took to Twitter thanking the medical team for their service.

"Got my first dose of the COVID vaccine this morning. It was a smooth and painless affair. I am grateful to everyone at SKIMS, Srinagar for vaccinating me today," he tweeted.

Earlier, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and NC chief Farooq Abdullah had tested positive for Covid-19, weeks after getting the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine after which he was shifted to Delhi AIIMS.

His son Omar Abdullah confirmed the news on Twitter and informed that the NC chief is symptomatic. Later it was informed that the NC chief is doing well.

The third phase of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age started on 1 April. India started the Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin.

In the first phase, healthcare workers were administered the vaccine. The vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on 2 February. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.





