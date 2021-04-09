OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Omar Abdullah, former J&K chief minister, tests positive for Covid-19

Two days after receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Friday tested positive for the deadly virus.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister took to Twitter to share an update about his heath, saying that he is "completely asymptotic". Omar Abdullah is self-isolating at home.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it's finally caught up with me. I tested positive for COVIDー19 this afternoon. I'm completely asymptotic," he wrote on Twitter.

He further added, "Based on medical advice I'm self-isolating at home and monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc."

Abdullah took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar on Wednesday.

After his vaccination, he took to Twitter thanking the medical team for their service.

"Got my first dose of the COVID vaccine this morning. It was a smooth and painless affair. I am grateful to everyone at SKIMS, Srinagar for vaccinating me today," he tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.Premium Premium

Amit Shah refutes reports on Covid vaccine shortage, says 'all states provided adequate doses'

2 min read . 03:50 PM IST
Union minister for health and family welfare, science and technology and earth sciences, Harsh Vardhan, chairs the 24th meeting of the group of ministers on covid-19, through videoconferencing from Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday.Premium Premium

Covid-19: Majority of cases among younger population 15-44 years, says govt data

4 min read . 03:45 PM IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga Premium Premium

Japan imposes new virus measures in Tokyo ahead of Olympics

2 min read . 03:34 PM IST
The change of recommendation affects 532,000 under 55s who took the shot until France suspended its use in the age group last month.Premium Premium

France to offer alternative to AstraZeneca second jab for those under 55

1 min read . 03:32 PM IST

Earlier, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and NC chief Farooq Abdullah had tested positive for Covid-19, weeks after getting the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine after which he was shifted to Delhi AIIMS.

His son Omar Abdullah confirmed the news on Twitter and informed that the NC chief is symptomatic. Later it was informed that the NC chief is doing well.

The third phase of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age started on 1 April. India started the Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin.

In the first phase, healthcare workers were administered the vaccine. The vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on 2 February. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout