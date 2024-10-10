Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah unanimously elected leader of NC legislature party, says Farooq Abdullah

NC Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said Omar Abdullah has been unanimously elected as the leader of the legislature party and the leaders of the pre-poll alliance partners will meet on Friday to take the process of govt formation in the Union territory 

Published10 Oct 2024, 02:42 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah unanimously elected leader of NC legislature party, says Farooq Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah unanimously elected leader of NC legislature party, says Farooq Abdullah(PTI)

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said Omar Abdullah has been unanimously elected as the leader of the JKNC legislature party and the leaders of the pre-poll alliance partners will meet on Friday to take the process of government formation in the Union territory.

"A meeting of the legislature party was held where everyone unanimously chose Omar Abdullah as its leader," PTI quoted the National Conference president as saying. 

Earlier today, all the newly elected MLAs of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference met at party headquarters Nawa-i-Subah to elect their leader. The JKNC legislature party leaders Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is most likely to be appointed as the Chief Minister of the Union territory.

The meeting was convened by JKNC president Farooq Abdullah.

Senior Abdullah further said a meeting of the pre-poll alliance partners would be held on Friday to take the process of government formation.

It is important to note that the National Conference has emerged as the single largest party in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly assembly polls with 42 seats. the NC alliance partners Congress and CPI(M) has won six seats and one seats respectively. The pre-poll alliance partners have a comfortable majority in the 95-member House.

Meanwhile, NC vice president, Omar Abdullah, has said that he did not expect restoration of Article 370 from Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the centre. The immediate priority of the next NC-Congress government would be restoration of statehood.

“None of us are foolish enough, not did we try and convince the voters that we were going to work on our 370 agenda with this current (Modi) government in Delhi. We know that you are not going to get it back from the government that took it away. So set that aside for now,” Abdullah told a TV channel.

The restoration of special status was one of the key pre-poll manifesto promises of NC, which eventually ended up winning elections in the Union Territory, along with its alliance partner, the Congress.

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 02:42 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah unanimously elected leader of NC legislature party, says Farooq Abdullah

