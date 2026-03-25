OMCs assure Indians of ‘adequate’ fuel stocks amid panic buying — ‘Everything is operating smoothly’

As Indians rush to hoard petrol, diesel, and LPG amid reported fuel shortage across the globe due to the US-Iran war, leading Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) dismissed any scarcity in India, calling the rumours “completely unfounded”. They said India has “adequate stocks” to meet national demand.

In separate statements, the OMCs said, “Everything is operating smoothly.”

‘No shortage of fuel across the nation’: Bharat Petroleum In a statement on X, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) said the rumours about petrol and diesel shortages in certain areas are completely unfounded.

“There is no shortage of fuel across the nation. India is a net exporter of petrol and diesel. We have adequate stocks of crude oil, petrol, diesel, and ATF,” it said. “Supply chains are operating smoothly without any disruption.”

Urging citizens to avoid panic buying, BPCL said, “Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is fully operational and committed to ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply. Citizens are advised not to panic or engage in unnecessary buying. Fuel availability remains stable and sufficient.”

The OMC also requested consumers not to rely on rumours or crowd-fuel stations and “only rely on official sources for further information.”

‘Adequate stocks are available’: Hindustan Petroleum Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) echoed similar sentiments in its statement and assured customers that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country.

“Dear Customers, There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country. Fuel supplies remain stable, and adequate stocks are available,” it said.

Reiterating the request to avoid panic buying, Hindustan Petroleum said, “Customers are advised not to be misled by rumours or resort to panic buying. Please continue with normal consumption patterns.”

“HPCL remains committed to ensuring an uninterrupted and seamless fuel supply across its network,” it said.

‘Everything is operating smoothly’: Indian Oil Long queues at petrol pumps were seen in videos from several cities that went viral on social media, fueling panic among consumers amid fuel shortage reports.

However, Indian Oil shared a clip from its Maradu, Kochi outlet to offer a real-time update to the consumers.

“Our Retail Outlet COCO Maradu, Kochi at 09:30 AM Today. No Rush! No Panic!” it said.

“Everything is operating smoothly. We remain fully committed and available to serve you at all times,” IOCL assured.

The war in the Middle East has cut off flows of crude oil and liquefied natural gas, driving up prices and sparking volatility in global markets. India imports over 40% of its LNG and other petroleum fuels from the Middle East, and is reportedly facing an acute crisis due to supply disruptions, hitting various industries.

In an address this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the strain, but assured businesses and consumers that the country has sufficient supplies to meet domestic demand. He said that the government was working to ensure safe transit for vessels stranded in the region.

Meanwhile, Iran has started charging transit fees on some commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting its control over the crucial maritime channel.

India, which has secured the exit of four vessels carrying LPG through Hormuz, said that international laws guarantee the right of freedom for navigation through the strait and no one can levy any fee for use of the channel.

PM Modi on Tuesday said he discussed the Iran war on a call with US President Donald Trump, including the conflict’s impact on the Strait of Hormuz.

“Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest,” he said in a social media post.

“Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world,” he added. “We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability.”