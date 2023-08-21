OMG 2: Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi’s movie continues to impress at Box Office; check 11th day collection report2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 11:57 AM IST
OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, maintains steady box office earnings.
In a display of its growing popularity, the much-anticipated film OMG 2 has managed to maintain steady box office earnings over its first 11 days. The movie, which serves as a sequel to the original hit, has garnered attention not only for its intriguing storyline but also for its impressive collection figures.