In a display of its growing popularity, the much-anticipated film OMG 2 has managed to maintain steady box office earnings over its first 11 days. The movie, which serves as a sequel to the original hit, has garnered attention not only for its intriguing storyline but also for its impressive collection figures.

OMG 2 Box Office collection: First 5 days

The journey commenced with a respectable ₹10.26 crore on its opening day, setting the stage for what would become a noteworthy box office run. The film experienced a significant boost in collections on its second day, garnering ₹15.3 crore, showcasing a notable increase of 49.12% compared to the previous day.

The upward trajectory continued on the first Sunday, with a collection of ₹17.55 crore, marking a commendable growth of 14.71% from the previous day. Despite a slight dip on the first Monday, the film managed to secure ₹12.06 crore, displaying a -31.28% change from the previous day.

The fifth day saw the film's box office collection rise once again, reaching ₹17.1 crore and showcasing a positive change of 41.79% from the day before.

OMG 2 Box Office collection: Next 5 days

The momentum experienced a setback on the sixth day, with a collection of ₹7.2 crore, translating to a decrease of -57.89% from the previous day. The downward trend continued on the first Thursday, where the film secured ₹5.58 crore, marking a -22.50% change from the day before.

By the end of its first week, OMG 2 had managed to accumulate a remarkable ₹85.05 crore, a testament to its engaging content and audience reception. The film's second week commenced on a positive note, collecting ₹6.03 crore, reflecting an increase of 8.06% compared to the previous day.

Continuing its upward trajectory, the second Saturday witnessed a substantial jump in collections, raking in ₹10.53 crore and displaying an impressive growth of 74.63%. The second Sunday further contributed to the film's success, accumulating ₹12.7 crore, indicating a change of 20.61%.

OMG 2 total Box Office collection

The film's 11-day journey concluded on a solid note, with a projected collection of ₹4.00 crore, further affirming its consistent performance at the box office. In a mere span of 11 days, OMG 2 has managed to amass a grand total of ₹118.31 crore, showcasing its undeniable appeal and continued success.

As the film's audience continues to grow, it remains to be seen how this exciting cinematic journey will further unfold in the coming weeks.