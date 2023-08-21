Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  OMG 2: Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi’s movie continues to impress at Box Office; check 11th day collection report

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi’s movie continues to impress at Box Office; check 11th day collection report

2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 11:57 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, maintains steady box office earnings.

Akshay Kumar in OMG 2

In a display of its growing popularity, the much-anticipated film OMG 2 has managed to maintain steady box office earnings over its first 11 days. The movie, which serves as a sequel to the original hit, has garnered attention not only for its intriguing storyline but also for its impressive collection figures.

OMG 2 Box Office collection: First 5 days

The journey commenced with a respectable 10.26 crore on its opening day, setting the stage for what would become a noteworthy box office run. The film experienced a significant boost in collections on its second day, garnering 15.3 crore, showcasing a notable increase of 49.12% compared to the previous day.

The upward trajectory continued on the first Sunday, with a collection of 17.55 crore, marking a commendable growth of 14.71% from the previous day. Despite a slight dip on the first Monday, the film managed to secure 12.06 crore, displaying a -31.28% change from the previous day.

The fifth day saw the film's box office collection rise once again, reaching 17.1 crore and showcasing a positive change of 41.79% from the day before.

OMG 2 Box Office collection: Next 5 days

The momentum experienced a setback on the sixth day, with a collection of 7.2 crore, translating to a decrease of -57.89% from the previous day. The downward trend continued on the first Thursday, where the film secured 5.58 crore, marking a -22.50% change from the day before.

By the end of its first week, OMG 2 had managed to accumulate a remarkable 85.05 crore, a testament to its engaging content and audience reception. The film's second week commenced on a positive note, collecting 6.03 crore, reflecting an increase of 8.06% compared to the previous day.

Continuing its upward trajectory, the second Saturday witnessed a substantial jump in collections, raking in 10.53 crore and displaying an impressive growth of 74.63%. The second Sunday further contributed to the film's success, accumulating 12.7 crore, indicating a change of 20.61%.

OMG 2 total Box Office collection

The film's 11-day journey concluded on a solid note, with a projected collection of 4.00 crore, further affirming its consistent performance at the box office. In a mere span of 11 days, OMG 2 has managed to amass a grand total of 118.31 crore, showcasing its undeniable appeal and continued success.

As the film's audience continues to grow, it remains to be seen how this exciting cinematic journey will further unfold in the coming weeks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
