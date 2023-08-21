In a display of its growing popularity, the much-anticipated film OMG 2 has managed to maintain steady box office earnings over its first 11 days. The movie, which serves as a sequel to the original hit, has garnered attention not only for its intriguing storyline but also for its impressive collection figures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OMG 2 Box Office collection: First 5 days The journey commenced with a respectable ₹10.26 crore on its opening day, setting the stage for what would become a noteworthy box office run. The film experienced a significant boost in collections on its second day, garnering ₹15.3 crore, showcasing a notable increase of 49.12% compared to the previous day.

The upward trajectory continued on the first Sunday, with a collection of ₹17.55 crore, marking a commendable growth of 14.71% from the previous day. Despite a slight dip on the first Monday, the film managed to secure ₹12.06 crore, displaying a -31.28% change from the previous day.

The fifth day saw the film's box office collection rise once again, reaching ₹17.1 crore and showcasing a positive change of 41.79% from the day before.

OMG 2 Box Office collection: Next 5 days The momentum experienced a setback on the sixth day, with a collection of ₹7.2 crore, translating to a decrease of -57.89% from the previous day. The downward trend continued on the first Thursday, where the film secured ₹5.58 crore, marking a -22.50% change from the day before.

By the end of its first week, OMG 2 had managed to accumulate a remarkable ₹85.05 crore, a testament to its engaging content and audience reception. The film's second week commenced on a positive note, collecting ₹6.03 crore, reflecting an increase of 8.06% compared to the previous day.

Continuing its upward trajectory, the second Saturday witnessed a substantial jump in collections, raking in ₹10.53 crore and displaying an impressive growth of 74.63%. The second Sunday further contributed to the film's success, accumulating ₹12.7 crore, indicating a change of 20.61%.

OMG 2 total Box Office collection The film's 11-day journey concluded on a solid note, with a projected collection of ₹4.00 crore, further affirming its consistent performance at the box office. In a mere span of 11 days, OMG 2 has managed to amass a grand total of ₹118.31 crore, showcasing its undeniable appeal and continued success.