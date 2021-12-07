The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading fast in India as well as the world. On Monday, two fully vaccinated persons who returned from abroad last month have tested positive for the new Omicron strain of coronavirus in Mumbai. With this, India’s tally reached 23.

Two fully vaccinated persons who returned from abroad last month have tested positive for the new Omicron strain of coronavirus in Mumbai, the first cases of the variant found in the metropolis, the civic body said on Monday, taking the number of such infections in Maharashtra to 10.

The new variant rapidly moved South Africa from a period of low transmission, averaging less than 200 new cases per day in mid-November, to more than 16,000 per day over the weekend.

“The virus is spreading extraordinarily fast, very rapidly," said Willem Hanekom, director of the Africa Health Research Institute, AP reported.

Before Mumbai, six people, including three Nigerian nationals, tested positive for the Omicron variant in Pimpri Chinchwad of Pune district. Another man who recently returned from Finland to Pune also tested positive for Omicron.

Rajasthan, Karnataka and Gujarat are the other states where Omicron cases have been reported. Delhi too reported a case of the new variant of the coronavirus.

India Omicron Covid tally jumps to 23

Maharashtra -10

Karnataka -2

Delhi-1

Gujarat-1

Rajasthan -9

All the nine Omicron COVID-19 variant patients in Rajasthan's Jaipur are asymptotic, said Dr Narottam Sharma, Chief Medical Health Officer, Jaipur on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "All nine Omicron variant patients are asymptotic. We are taking the matter seriously and are doing contact tracing and taking effective measures."

The WHO has classified the Omicron variant as a 'Variant of Concern'. Health experts have expressed possibilities that owing to the genetic modification in the virus, it may possess some specific characteristics

