India saw the highest single-day rise of Omicron infections with 156 fresh cases, taking the total tally of such cases to 578, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The ministry said 151 out of the 578 people who contracted the infection have recovered or migrated.

The 578 cases have been detected across 19 states and UTs. Delhi has recorded the most cases of the new strain in the country (142), followed by Maharashtra (141), Kerala (57), Gujarat (49) and 43 (Rajasthan). Out of the 578 Omicron cases recorded in the country so far, 151 patients have recovered or migrated, the Health Ministry said in its bulletin.

Meanwhile, a night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 11 pm on Monday, restricting the movement of individuals except those in exempted categories, due to rising COVID-19 cases and the threat posed by Omicron, according to a DDMA order.

The night curfew will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am till further orders, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

With 6,531 people testing positive for coronavirus infections in a day India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,47,93,333, while the active cases declined to 75,841, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll has climbed to 4,79,997 with 315 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

