Omicon cases suge in India. Delhi tops the list with 142 cases

The 578 cases have been detected across 19 states and UTs. Delhi has recorded the most cases of the new strain in the country (142), followed by Maharashtra (141), Kerala (57), Gujarat (49) and 43 (Rajasthan). Out of the 578 Omicron cases recorded in the country so far, 151 patients have recovered or migrated, the Health Ministry said in its bulletin.

