Omicron: Ten more cases of Omicron variant of Covid have been detected in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total tally to 16. Till yesterday, the state had six cases of Omicron variant.

The state on Tuesday reported 141 fresh Covid cases, taking the cumulative infections to 20,76,687, while the toll rose to 14,492 with two more fatalities.

Active cases stood at 1,073.

As many as 165 people recovered from the disease, taking the total number to 20,61,122.

Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts reported one death each. Over 30,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far is over 3.12 crore. Chittoor District topped the chart with the highest number of active cases with 233, followed by East Godavari.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.