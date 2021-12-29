Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Omicron: 10 more cases detected in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to 16

Omicron: 10 more cases detected in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to 16

Number of Omicron cases have now gone up in Andhra Pradesh
1 min read . 05:11 PM IST Livemint

  • The state on Tuesday reported 141 fresh Covid cases, taking the cumulative infections to 20,76,687, while the toll rose to 14,492 with two more fatalities

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Omicron: Ten more cases of Omicron variant of Covid have been detected in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total tally to 16. Till yesterday, the state had six cases of Omicron variant. 

Omicron: Ten more cases of Omicron variant of Covid have been detected in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total tally to 16. Till yesterday, the state had six cases of Omicron variant. 

The state on Tuesday reported 141 fresh Covid cases, taking the cumulative infections to 20,76,687, while the toll rose to 14,492 with two more fatalities. 

The state on Tuesday reported 141 fresh Covid cases, taking the cumulative infections to 20,76,687, while the toll rose to 14,492 with two more fatalities. 

Active cases stood at 1,073. 

Active cases stood at 1,073. 

As many as 165 people recovered from the disease, taking the total number to 20,61,122. 

As many as 165 people recovered from the disease, taking the total number to 20,61,122. 

Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts reported one death each. Over 30,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far is over 3.12 crore. Chittoor District topped the chart with the highest number of active cases with 233, followed by East Godavari. 

Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts reported one death each. Over 30,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far is over 3.12 crore. Chittoor District topped the chart with the highest number of active cases with 233, followed by East Godavari. 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!