Gautam Budh Nagar: At least five persons, who arrived in Gautam Budh Nagar recently from the United Kingdom, have tested positive for COVID19, informed, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Budh Nagar Dr Sunil Sharma.

While speaking to ANI, Dr Sunil Sharma, said, "Five persons, who arrived in GB Nagar recently from the United Kingdom, which is among the "at-risk" countries, and Singapore, have tested positive for COVID-19."

Delhi has reported four more cases of Omicron while eight more persons have tested positive for the COVID-19 variant in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the tally in the country to 61.

So far, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 28, followed by Rajasthan at 17. Omicron cases have also been reported in Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (6) and Chandigarh (1).

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'. (

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.