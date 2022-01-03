1 min read.Updated: 03 Jan 2022, 10:57 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
Rajasthan on Monday reported 53 new cases of Omicron, pushing the total tally of infectious variant to 174. Of total cases, 88 patients have recovered from the infection, according to the state health department.
Out of the 53 new infections, Jaipur reported 43 cases, Pratapgarh reported four and two cases each were reported from Ajmer and Udaipur while one case each was reported from Bhilwara and Bharatpur.