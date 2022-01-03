OPEN APP
Omicron: 53 new cases found in Rajasthan
Rajasthan on Monday reported 53 new cases of Omicron, pushing the total tally of infectious variant to 174. Of total cases, 88 patients have recovered from the infection, according to the state health department.

Out of the 53 new infections, Jaipur reported 43 cases, Pratapgarh reported four and two cases each were reported from Ajmer and Udaipur while one case each was reported from Bhilwara and Bharatpur.

The department said that the contact tracing of all the 53 patients was being carried out and those found positive for new  variant were being isolated in a dedicated Omicron ward.

Nine patients had returned from abroad, while one patient is a contact of a passenger returning from abroad. 

