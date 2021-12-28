Kerala on Tuesday reported seven more cases of highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus. With fresh infections, total tally in the state has gone up to 64.

Of the seven cases, four were detected in Pathanamthitta, two in Alappuzha and one in Thiruvananthapuram.

The state health department informed that two persons had returned from the UAE and one each from Ireland, Qatar, Italy and Tanzania, while one person got infected via contact.

The Omicron tests were conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology.

The state government has already announced night curfew between 10 PM to 5 AM from December 30 to January 2. It has also asked theaters not to screen films after 10 pm in view of the possible increase in spread of Omicron.

