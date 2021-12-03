As many as 18 people out of 16,000 passengers from 'at-risk' countries have tested positive for Covid-19 upon their arrival in India until now, said Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday.

He also said that genome sequencing for Omicron detection is underway for the passengers.

This comes as reports earlier in the day suggested 12 patients suspected to be infected with the Omicron strain have been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital in Delhi so far.

According to ANI, eight Omicron suspects were admitted to LNJP hospital on Thursday. "Four suspects have been admitted today, out of which, two have been tested Covid-19 positive while the test results for the other two are awaited," the news agency reported, quoting sources.

Of these four suspects, two have come from the UK, one from France and one from the Netherlands.

On Thursday, officials had informed that two cases of the potentially more dangerous coronavirus strain were detected in Karnataka.

"Two people found positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19. One person is about 66-years-old and a South African national, who has gone back. Another person is a 46-year-old doctor. He does not have any travel history," said Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Call for booster dose

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has called for the administration of a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose for those who are above 40 years of age and at-risk people.

The body, in its bulletin on 29 November, has said that those who are above 40 years of age and at high risk or high exposure may be considered as a priority for the booster dose.

"Vaccination of all remaining unvaccinated at-risk people and consideration of a booster dose for those 40 years of age and over, first targeting the most high-risk or high-exposure may be considered since low levels of neutralising antibodies from current vaccines are unlikely to be sufficient to neutralise Omicron, although the risk of severe disease is still likely to be reduced," INSACOG statement said.

Govt on booster dose

Amid deamands, Mandaviya said on Friday that a decision on booster shots will be taken after “scientific advice".

"A decision on booster dose and jabs for children will be taken on the basis of scientific advise," he said and appealed to opposition parties to trust scientists.

A new variant of Covid-19 was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on 25 November. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On 26 November, the WHO named the new variant detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

Dozens of countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered.

India has also added several countries to the ‘at-risk’ list, from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

