Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief Balaram Bhargava on Friday said that regular meetings are being held to keep an eye on the global scenario and Covid scene in India.

In an official statement he also mentioned that District level restrictions will be imposed where the Covid positivity level reaches 5%.

"Regular meetings are being organised to keep a watch on global scenario and Covid scene in India with a focus on Omicron. We need help to not spread panic. District level restrictions to be implemented where positivity over 5%," Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR.

NITI Aayog Member-Health Dr VK Paul, in an official statement said that Who has warned against the decline in mask usage amid the surge in Omicron cases globally.

He further mentioned that the global Omicron scene is very disturbing.

“WHO is warning against the decline in mask usage. Global scene of Omicron is disturbing...We are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important..." Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog.

The NITI Aayog Member-Health also warned against the decline in mask usage in India. With regard to protection capability he said that, the country is now operating on a risky and unacceptable level.

“Mask usage is declining in India. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important. As far as protection capability is concerned, we are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level. We should learn from the global situation," Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog.

