With COVID-19 spreading at a raging pace, fueled by the Omicron variant, experts pointed out that the virus can mutate further, and hence, the third wave cannot be taken lightly.

"This is an RNA (Ribonucleic Acid) virus that keeps mutating; at which point it'll change its mutation from Omicron to something else, we will never know," Dr SCL Gupta, the Medical Director of Batra Hospital told news agency ANI.

"We have to be very conscious about this particular third wave and must not take it lightly," he added.

Though the Omicron variant is said to cause milder infections compared to the previous variant, it spread 70 times faster. Recently, the Delhi health minister pointed out of all the cases reported from the city in the past few days, 81% turned out to be Omicron.

Delta vs Omicron

The Omicron is restricting itself to bronchus (a large airway that leads from the trachea, i.e. windpipe to a lung), whereas, Delta causes damage to the lung tissues which is why the oxygen requirement was at such a high during the second wave, Gupta asserted.

at large also suggested that the government, this time, cannot afford to be lenient at all. They also advocated for strict action against those who are not following the necessary protocol.

Dr Atul Gogia, a senior consultant of the Department of Medicine at Sir Gangaram Hospital said, "One needs to be very cautious and should never let their guards down (Covid Appropriate Behaviour). Because once it goes for a toss, the high volume of cases may lead to casualties."

"We have to be alert and not panic. One has to be prudent enough to understand that precaution is the most important thing along with updated vaccination," he added.

India's Omicron tally has touched 2,135, of which 828 people have recovered already. Meanwhile, one death related to the new variant has been reported from Rajasthan today.

Meanwhile, the Centre has declared Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Gujarat as states of concern as they have been reporting a high number of cases. 28 districts in the country are reporting more than 10% weekly positivity

