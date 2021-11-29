Omicron threat: India revises new rules for foreign travellers. 4 points

India on Monday has revised the travel guidelines for international travelers as the new Covid-19 strain threat looms large. The government said the new guidelines will come into effect from December 1.

Yesterday also the aviation ministry had announced new travel limitations for the international travelers in which the central government had mandated submission of the 14 days travel details and negative RT-PCR report on the Air Suvidha portal before travelling to India.

The government had said that a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the Covid-19 test report will also be required, manipulated reports will make the passenger liable for criminal prosecution.

The revised guidelines have come at a time when a dozen of countries in the world have banned international flights or have put a slew of restrictions on foreign passengers in view of the new variant.

India new travel guidelines for air passengers because of Omicron variant:

The updated guidelines require all travellers (irrespective of Covid-19 vaccination status) coming to India from countries identified as 'at at risk' to mandatorily undergo post-arrival Covid-19 testing at the airports.

If a passenger tested positive for coronavirus in airport test (post-arrival or pre-departure) they will be isolated and treated as per clinical management protocol. The sample of such passengers will be taken for 'Whole Genome Sequencing'.

At the time of boarding the flight, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening and all passengers shall be advised to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices.

However, if passengers are found negative on the Covid test, they will still have to undergo home isolation for 7 days, followed by repeated testing on the 8th day of arrival in India and seven days of self-monitoring.

As per the revised guidelines 5% of travellers coming from countries not in the 'at risk category' will also be tested on a random basis.

As per the Centre's guidelines, the 'at risk' countries are--European nations, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Apart from the aforementioned guidelines, an international traveller must also note that children under five years of age remain exempted from both pre-and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per laid down protocol, the Centre had said in yesterday's guidelines.

All the people who have come in contact with Covid positive travellers will also be subjected to quarantine for 14 days and tested. International passengers arriving through seaports/land ports will also have to undergo the same protocol, except that facility for online registration is not available for such travellers currently.

