As India's Omicron coronavirus variant tally reached 213 on Wednesday, several states have taken to reimpose some Covid-19 restrictions to prevent further spread of the infection.

This comes as the Centre on Tuesday wrote to all state governments regarding preventive measures that are required to be taken, emphasising local-level containment to curb any possible outbreak.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan urged states to cut the number of people attending marriage and funerals and restrict numbers in offices, industries and public transport.

He also laid down a framework that states and union territories may use to decide on restrictions to be imposed in any district.

The health secretary also pointed out that Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta strain based on current scientific evidence.

The move came a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that increased social mixing over the holiday period in many countries would lead to a spike in cases, overwhelm health systems and result in more deaths.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general, the WHO, on Monday, said there is consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than Delta. And it is more likely that people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from covid-19 could be infected or reinfected.

In view of this, check out the latest restrictions imposed in several states:

Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Tuesday said that no parties or mass gatherings would be permitted in the state from 30 December to 2 January.

“We have restricted public celebration of new year, however, celebrations are permitted in clubs and restaurants with 50% seating capacity without any special event like DJ," said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He said no parties or events like having Disc Jockeys at clubs and restaurants would be allowed.

“In apartments too, there will be no parties or DJs and residents' associations will have to ensure that the rules are not violated," said Bommai.

These restrictions will come into effect from 30 December and remain in place till 2 January.

This comes as five more cases of Omicron variant were found in Karnataka on Tuesday, taking the total to 19.

Maharashtra

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now made it mandatory to take prior permission for any program or event to be attended by 200 or more people in the city.

Local ward officers should send their "representatives" to check if rules related to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour are being followed strictly at such programs.

BMC said that if the owner, hotelier or organisers claim that their venue has the capacity to accommodate more than 200 persons even after following Covid-19-related norms and ensuring 6 ft by 6 ft distance between individuals, prior written permission of the assistant municipal commissioner must be obtained.

Closed (indoor) halls can operate at 50% of their total capacity, while open-to-sky venues shall operate at only 25% of total capacity.

Delhi

The state government has extended the coronavirus-related curbs till 31 December midnight.

The restrictions include a ban on social and cultural gatherings and a cap on bars and restaurants, which will operate with 50% of seating capacity.

Political, social, cultural, religious and such other gatherings are still not permitted.

Curbs on banquet halls to hold events other than meetings and conferences, exhibitions and marriages will also continue.

