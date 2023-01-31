Omicron and sub-lineages still on top, says genomics body

“Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variants in India. Among the samples collected till the end of December 2022, XBB, BA.2.75 and BA.2.10 continued to be the most commonly circulating Omicron sub-lineages. Presence of BQ.1 sub-lineage has been seen in Eastern, Southern, Western and Northern parts of India. Overall, XBB is the most prevalent sub-lineage of omicron variant. Some occurrence of BF.7 sub-lineage has also been seen in Eastern and Northern part of India over last week. No increase in disease severity or hospitalization has been observed during this period," stated INSACOG.