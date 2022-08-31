Omicron BA.2.75 becomes dominant Covid strain in India; Know symptoms, severity

With the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, a study by Delhi's LNJP hospital has found that a new variant of the viral infection has become dominant. According to Lok Nayak hospital, a new Omicron sub-variant (BA.2.75) has been detected in the majority of samples taken from Covid patients in Delhi. Doctors at the hospital, however, said cases in which this sub-variant was detected, the severity is less and patients are recovering faster, within five-seven days.

