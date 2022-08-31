Omicron BA.2.75 becomes dominant Covid strain in India; Know symptoms, severity

The Omicron variant has the same symptoms as other Omicron sub-variants such as body ache, fatigue, and low-grade fever. The symptoms usually last for five days
With the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, a study by Delhi's LNJP hospital has found that a new variant of the viral infection has become dominant. According to Lok Nayak hospital, a new Omicron sub-variant (BA.2.75) has been detected in the majority of samples taken from Covid patients in Delhi. Doctors at the hospital, however, said cases in which this sub-variant was detected, the severity is less and patients are recovering faster, within five-seven days.
Omicron BA.2.75: Know all about symptoms and severity
The World Health Organization (WHO) described BA.2.75 Omicron variant as a 'variant of concern lineage under monitoring'. The variant has the same symptoms as other Omicron sub-variants such as body ache, fatigue, and low-grade fever. The symptoms usually last for five days, the UN body added.
According to the experts, the BA.2.75 sub-variant is more transmissible but hospitalisation and deaths are less.
"BA.2.75 sub-variant has acquired more mutations in spike protein and other genes of the SARS-CoV-2," according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).
Some reports suggest that Omicron BA.2.75 can evade previously gained immunity and can re-infect those who have had Covid. However, it does not mean that getting vaccinated against Covid is pointless because even if there are breakthrough infections, immunisation helps prevent the progression of the disease to a more severe stage.
The most common symptoms for Omicron and its sub-variants are: runny nose, cough with phlegm, hoarse voice, sneezing, fatigue, muscle pains, dizziness, fever, body aches, loss of appetite, nausea, and diarrhoea.
Meanwhile, the World Bank has lauded India for handling the Covid-19 pandemic effectively. In World Bank's discussion paper titled - India COVID-19 procurement: Challenges, innovations, and lessons, the authors took a close look at the initiatives taken by the Government of India (GoI) to ensure a sustained supply of essential medical commodities during the critical initial phase of the Covid pandemic.
According to the report, the Government of India took over the responsibility for centralized procurement to support the states and showcased extreme flexibility under existing legal frameworks and budgets allowing fast-track procurement.
