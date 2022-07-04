With detection of a new sub-variant of Omicron - BA.2.75 in several states, experts have pointed out that its emergence is ‘alarming’ as ‘because it may imply a trend to come.’ However, it is still too early to predict whether it will tend to become a dominant strain. So far 10 states have reported BA.2.75 variants including Delhi and Maharashtra, which saw massive surge in infections during previous waves. Indian Health Ministry is yet to officially confirm the detection of the sub-variant in the country.

