Omicron BA.4, BA.5 account for nearly 13% of COVID variants in the US: CDC

Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 account for 13% of all the Covid variants in the United States. As of June 4, BA.4 and BA.5 are estimated to make up nearly 5% and 8% of all the variants that are currently circulating, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}