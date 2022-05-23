INSACOG on Sunday confirmed the first cases of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 in India. A 19-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu has been found to be infected with BA.4, while an 80-year-old man from Telangana was confirmed to have BA.5. Now, as none of the two patients have travel histories, it seems that the sub-variants are now spreading locally. Hence, should we be worried about the new mutant variants?

