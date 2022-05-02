Regarding the possibility of 4th wave in India, several experts have pointed out that data indicates localised spikes and probably not the start of another COVID wave. And with several variants, including a few Omicron sublineages, circulating at the same time, it is all the more important to remain alert in the view of the emergence of recombinants. However, even if it's just that, it is extremely essential to maintain simple guidelines to ensure that another spike can be averted.