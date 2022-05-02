This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Regarding the possibility of 4th wave in India, several experts have pointed out that data indicates localised spikes and probably not the start of another COVID wave.
With South Africa entering the 5th wave of Covid-19 earlier than expected and India witnessing a slight rise in daily infection rate once again, experts have stressed on maintaining caution.
Regarding the possibility of 4th wave in India, several experts have pointed out that data indicates localised spikes and probably not the start of another COVID wave. And with several variants, including a few Omicron sublineages, circulating at the same time, it is all the more important to remain alert in the view of the emergence of recombinants. However, even if it's just that, it is extremely essential to maintain simple guidelines to ensure that another spike can be averted.
What are the common symptoms?
As we step into the 3rd year of the pandemic, we are now aware of the importance of the basic guidelines like sanitisation and masking up. It is also equally important to be aware of the basic symptoms so that in case one has contracted the disease, it can be detected at the early stage
Most common COVID symptoms are very similar to cold and flu, and they include fever, headache, loss of smell and taste, sore throat, runny nose are some of the common COVID symptoms. People also experience body pain, skin rashes, red or irritated eyes, chest pain, difficulty in breathing and loss of speech
Recently, people infected with Omicron BA.2 are also showing gut-related syndrome like Nausea, Diarrhoea, Vomiting, Abdominal pain, Heartburn, Bloating.
What are the common precautions?
In case, you are suffering from the above-mentioned symptoms, you should immediately get tested and isolate yourself.
Coronavirus enters the body through the nose and mouth. This virus breeds in the respiratory tract and depending on the host body's response attacks other organs too. Hence, it is extremely essential to mask up and avoid mass gatherings.
