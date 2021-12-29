Omicron: West Bengal has reported five more cases of highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid. With fresh infections, the total number of patients infected by the new variant in the state has shot up to 11.

Of the five new cases, one person is a returnee from abroad while the rest have no foreign travel history.

Speaking to news agency PTI, a senior health official said that yesterday night, the department received genome sequencing reports of 107 cases and five among them were found to be Omicron-positive.

“One of the five patients has foreign travel history but the other four locals don't."

"The contact-tracking cell is currently collecting information for necessary containment measures, as per protocol," the official said. Two of the four locals are from Kolkata and one each from Dumdum and Howrah.

Meanwhile, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today held a meeting and directed officials to review the Covid situation in the state. She asked the officials to identify containment zones in the city, where cases have been on the rise.

Banerjee also said that schools and colleges might be shut down for some time if the situation arises. She also said that offices could be asked to function with just 50% employee attendance, if necessary.

"Covid cases are on the rise…there are a few Omicron cases also. So, review the situation in the state. We may consider closing down schools and colleges for some time," Banerjee told officials at the meeting.

The chief minister also said that a decision on international flight and local train services will also be taken after the Covid situation is reviewed in the state.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.