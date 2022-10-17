Omicron BF. 7 likely to trigger a new COVID wave during Diwali. Check 5 symptoms2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 03:49 PM IST
Sore throat, congestion, fatigue, cough and runny nose continue to be the most reported symptoms
Covid has been surprising us with a new variant every few months. Of course, Omicron has changed the course of COVID pandemic. Following the emergence of this variant, the symptoms related to it have become much milder, but in terms of how they spread, each one seems to be fitter than its predecessor.