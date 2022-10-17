Omicron's new sub-variant BA.5.1.7 is said to be highly infectious and have greater transmissibility. According to recent reports, the first case of BF.7 has been found in India as detected by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research centre. Health experts have advised caution, as the variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 are reportedly behind the recent surge in covid-19 cases in China.

With the emergence of these new sub-variants that are able to surpass immunity, it is important to take precautions ahead of the upcoming 5-day festival of Diwali which will start from Dhanteras, 22 October. BF.7 can escape the antibodies from earlier illnesses or vaccinations better than the many other omicron sub-variants, according to two studies.

"The next two to three weeks are crucial. Covid-19 is still around, and new variants are being reported in different parts of the world. Obviously, we cannot remain unscathed from them. So, we need to be careful as festivals are a few days ahead," said Dr N.K. Arora, chairman, National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI).

Delhi sees surge in covid cases

As the Diwali festival is closing in, Delhi is again witnessing a surge in cases of Covid-19 with the test positivity rate jumping over 2%.

Although no fatality was reported from the national capital due to the virus on Saturday, Delhi saw 135 fresh cases of Covid-19. The city saw 112 cases on Friday with a test positivity rate of 1.75% while on Thursday, the number of cases was 130, with a positivity rate of 1.84%. For the first two days of the week (Monday and Tuesday), the city saw comparatively fewer cases at 67 and 97.

Covid cases shoot up across country

The increase in Covid-19 can be seen all across the country with Mumbai also recording 180 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. While Karnataka reported 163 new cases of the virus, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat reported comparatively fewer cases at 28 and 68.

Covid BF.7 symptoms

Covid BF.7 symptoms include sore throat, congestion, fatigue, cough and runny nose.