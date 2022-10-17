Omicron BF.7: Will Diwali trigger a new covid wave in India?2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 08:37 AM IST
- According to recent reports, the first case of BF.7 has been found in India as detected by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research centre
Omicron's new sub-variant BA.5.1.7 is said to be highly infectious and have greater transmissibility. According to recent reports, the first case of BF.7 has been found in India as detected by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research centre. Health experts have advised caution, as the variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 are reportedly behind the recent surge in covid-19 cases in China.