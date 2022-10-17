Omicron BF.7: Will Diwali trigger a new covid wave in India?

Although no fatality was reported from the national capital due to the virus on Saturday, Delhi saw 135 fresh cases of Covid-19. The city saw 112 cases on Friday with a test positivity rate of 1.75% while on Thursday, the number of cases was 130, with a positivity rate of 1.84%. For the first two days of the week (Monday and Tuesday), the city saw comparatively fewer cases at 67 and 97.