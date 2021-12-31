New Year celebrations are likely to be subdued this year as several states and UTs have re-imposed COVID curbs in the view of rising number of cases fueled by the Omicron variant. Delhi, Mumbai are in focus as both the cities have been witnessing a sudden surge in the number of daily cases since last week.

Assumed to be highly contagious, Omicron has as many as thirty seven possible mutations. The variant can spread faster than Delta and can even affected the fully vaccinated.

The tally of coronavirus variant Omicron has reached 1270 today up from 961 on Thursday in India showing a rise of more than 32% . The variant of concern that was first detected in South Africa has now spread to 23 states in the country.

Check the COVID-induced restrictions in these states and UTs:

Delhi:

As the positivity rate in the national capital breached .5% earlier this week, the city government imposed a fresh set curbs like night curfew, a cap on seating capacity in restaurants, bars, public transport.

Night curfew will remain in force between 10 PM to 5 AM

Restaurants, bars, and public transports are allowed to operate at 50% seating capacity.

Cultural event or gatherings has been banned on New Year's eve.

National Capital Region:

Night curfew will remain in effect from 11 PM to 5 AM in Noida and Gurgaon

Mumbai

The Mumbai police today put a ban on visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am from 1 January. The order will remain in force till 15 January.

Restaurants, gyms, cinema theatres have been directed to operate at 50% capacity.

Maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons in case of marriages, whether in enclosed spaces or open to sky spaces. In case of last rites, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 20 persons.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has also prohibited the gathering of more than five persons in public places between 9 PM and 6 AM.

Karnataka

The state government has banned New year celebrations at pubs, restaurants, and hotels.

The 7-hour night curfew will remain in force from 10pm to 5am

Restaurants, hotels, clubs, pubs have been directed to operate with 50% seating capacity

Goa

As per the new guidelines issued by the state government earlier this week, it is mandatory to produce complete vaccination certificate or a Covid-19 negative report to attend parties or enter into restaurants.

Kerala

A ban has been put in place for New year celebrations during the night hours.

Pubs, restaurants, bars can operate with 60% seating capacity.

Tamil Nadu

Gatherings are prohibited in certain area including Marina Beach, Elliots Beach, Neelankarai and Each Coast Road.

New Year celebrations will not be allowed on RK Salai, Rajaji Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai, GST Road and other arterial roads.

Gujarat

The curfew would be in force from 11pm to 5am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, and Gandhinagar.

Odisha

The Odisha government has decided to impose additional restrictions on New Year Celebrations until 2 January, 2022.

The state has banned night celebrations on New Year in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls, and other public places across the state.

Chandigarh

UT Administration has restricted the entry of unvaccinated or partially vaccinated adults to public places, hotels, malls, shopping complexes, etc.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.