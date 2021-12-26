Omicron scare: Rise in Covid cases has prompted the state governments to go back to night curfew and other measures to contain possible spread of highly infectious variant — Omicron — of Covid. So far, India has recorded over 400 cases of Omicron, with highest number of infections in Maharashtra (108) followed by Delhi (79).

The sharp spike in cases of new variant has forced the seven states to impose night curfew.

Among the states that have resorted to night curfew are Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Guajarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. UP and Maharashtra were among the first few states that announced night curfew fearing spread of Omicron. Delhi and Karnataka announced fresh restrictions on Sunday.

Delhi

The Delhi government on Sunday announced night curfew starting from Monday (27 December). Night curfew will commence in the national capital from 11 PM and last till 5 AM.

Karnataka

Karnataka too has announced night curfew from December 28 from 10 pm to 5 am for ten days.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Friday imposed fresh restrictions and banned the assembly of more than five persons in a group from 9 am to 6 pm in public places.

Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned New Year celebrations in Mumbai — both in closed and open spaces. The order came into force from midnight on December 25.

“...No New Year celebration programme/function/gathering/party/activity or happening in any closed or open space shall be allowed in municipal limits of Greater Mumbai," said the order issued by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure to keep a check on Omicron spread. The curfew came into force from Thursday night.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh announced night curfew in the state on Friday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued orders to initiate strict measures, including a statewide night curfew from December 25, in view of a rise in Omicron cases in several States. The night curfew is applicable from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Gujarat

Gujarat on Friday extended the duration of night curfew in eight cities by two hours. The curfew is in force from 11 pm to 5 am instead of 1 am to 5 am. The new time was implemented from December 25 in the cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar, it said.

"Commercial activities in shops, restaurants, shopping complexes, marketing yards, marts, hair cutting saloons, beauty parlours among others in these eight cities are allowed to remain open till 11 pm," said the notification.

Haryana

Haryana announced night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am from Saturday. The government has also restricted the maximum number of people at indoor and outdoor events to 200 and 300 people, respectively. The restrictions came into force from Saturday and remain in place till January 5.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.